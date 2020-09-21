At the end of a 23-year run as Hockey East commissioner, Joe Bertagna finally has some time to write a book about college hockey.

His goalie camps are in their 47th year. He continues to work with Top Gun Hockey in Salem, N.H., and has spent the last two winters working with the Governor’s Academy boys' and girls' hockey teams. His position as executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association runs through the 2022-23 season, and last month, he was awarded director emeritus status for USA Hockey, allowing him to continue his work with the organization.

Having completed his 23rd and final year with the conference when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a premature end to the college hockey season, Bertagna has been true to his word and is keeping busy. He recently took a job as a consultant with the Eastern Hockey League, which has 18 junior teams up and down the East Coast.

When Joe Bertagna announced last summer that the 2019-20 season would be his last as Hockey East commissioner, he wanted to make one thing clear: He was not retiring.

“I’ll be busy,” said Bertagna, who will turn 69 in October. “I won’t be as busy, but I’ll probably have four or five projects, each of which I’ll have to give three to 10 hours a week.”

It’s been an interesting transition for Bertagna, who did not conceal the fact that he would have preferred to stay on with Hockey East, but was informed last summer that his contract would not be renewed. Bertagna acknowledged that the decision bothered him initially, but is embracing the challenges ahead. It helps that his replacement, former UNH deputy director of athletics Steve Metcalf, is someone he considers a friend.

“I’ve known Steve for a long time,” said Bertagna. “It kind of made the transition out of Hockey East easier because I’ve had a good relationship, so I was happy to get on some Zoom calls with Steve and go over things.”

Bertagna has been keeping a notebook on different projects for his replacement. Metcalf, who spoke with Bertagna when he decided to apply for the job, is grateful for the approach Bertagna has taken.





“It’s made the transition quite a bit easier because of the depth of our relationship, so it hasn’t been awkward at all,” Metcalf said. “Obviously there’s a lot of knowledge that he has in all things Hockey East and he’s been fabulous in sharing those.”

A big part of Bertagna’s legacy is his work in the women’s game. He helped to launch the Harvard women’s program in 1977-78, serving as the head coach for the first two seasons at his alma mater. While serving as ECAC commissioner from 1982 to 1997, he helped usher in the first women’s college hockey league in the country. Then, as Hockey East commissioner, he played a key role in forming the Women’s Hockey East Association in 2002.

“My feeling is these things would have happened, but I’d like to think that because I was an advocate in a good position, they happened a little earlier,” said Bertagna.

Bertagna was an advocate for outdoor hockey, doing four iterations of Frozen Fenway beginning in 2010 on the heels of the Bruins playing the Flyers in the Winter Classic. Coming up with the two schools to play in the first edition was a no-brainer, with Boston College and Boston University taking their rivalry to Fenway Park and selling out in three hours, ensuring more teams would get the opportunity to skate at future Frozen Fenways.

He also teamed with Steve Hagwell, his counterpart for the ECAC, for the Friendship Four in Belfast, Ireland. The four-team tournament that began in 2015 consisted of two teams from the ECAC and two from Hockey East and was played Thanksgiving weekend. The tournament also gave Bertagna the opportunity to do a bit of traveling, something he would like to do more of now that he is not confined to the schedule of the hockey season.

“I’ve really had an uninterrupted hockey life since high school,” said Bertagna. “From high school to college to coaching, I’ve never left the September through March calendar.”

As part of his transition, a return to writing is also part of the plan.

Bertagna has written several books, including one on his alma mater: “Crimson in Triumph: A Pictorial History of Harvard Athletics 1852-1985.” In 1981 he teamed up with Lawrence Durocher to publish a parody newspaper called “Not The Boston Globe." There was even a sports section. When the Celtics were trying to pry Danny Ainge away from the Toronto Blue Jays, the parody came up with a story headlined “It’s official: Ainge a Bruin," with an altered picture of Ainge holding a Bruins jersey.

The sports page from an issue of Not The Boston Globe, a parody of The Boston Globe that was printed in the early 1980s. courtesy Joe Bertagna

“We were The Onion before The Onion,” Bertagna joked.

He’d like to put together a book with stories from some of the legends of the game: Boston College coach Jerry York, former Boston University coach Jack Parker, and former Harvard coach Bill Cleary, to name a few.

“I really don’t have an excuse,” said Bertagna. “Before I’d say, ‘I’ve got plenty of time, and I’m too busy.’ Well now, I’m not too busy, and I’m starting to run out of time.”

There will be an adjustment, although there are certain aspects of the commissioner’s job he won’t miss, like handing down suspensions to players or coaches who ran afoul of the rules. And he will not have to deal with trying to put together a season while the country is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a certain buzz about being a player,” said Bertagna. “You’re not just a spectator, you’re in the middle of it. That can be a good buzz or a bad buzz, but more often than not it was a good buzz that you were intimately involved, day-to-day, that you cared about things.”

After initially saying he did not want a farewell tour, Bertagna gave in as the 2019-20 season was winding down, making a handful of appearances at a few of the league’s arenas. The league had planned to honor him the weekend of the conference tournament championship at TD Garden, but the season was halted before the playoffs could begin because of the pandemic.

Northeastern men's hockey coach Jim Madigan, left, and women's coach Dave Flint, right, presented Joe Bertagna with a game jersey with the No. 23, representing the number of years Bertagna served as Hockey East commissioner. Jim Pierce

“He probably hasn’t gotten enough credit for what he’s done in college hockey,” said Boston College coach Jerry York. “That’s the tough part of this whole situation. We never got a chance to honor Joe for what he did. I thought he showed a lot of vision.”

Bertagna laments the abrupt ending to the season, but not with regard to how his tenure at Hockey East ended. Pointing to his own experience playing for Arlington High in the state championship in 1968, he sympathized with the players. Tending goal for the Spy Ponders at Boston Garden, he caught the eye of referee Bill Cleary, the legendary two-time Olympian, who would offer Bertagna encouragement during breaks in the action. A month later, Cleary, who at the time was also the coach of the freshman team at Harvard, was calling to see if Bertagna wanted to play for the Crimson.

“Because of the March tournament, my whole life changed,” said Bertagna. “I was thinking of all those kids who didn’t get to play in these tournaments, whatever sport it was, and whatever level it was, who knows what stories would’ve been written if those games get played, and who would’ve risen to the occasion, and what it would have meant for that person’s life. And all those things are gone.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney