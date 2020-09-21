How did Bryson DeChambeau win the US Open? He played to his remarkable strengths

He was the only player under par (6 under), something that happened only twice in previous US Opens: Tiger Woods in 2000 at Pebble Beach, and Woods again in 2002 at Bethpage Black.

He brought venerable Winged Foot to its knees, pounding driver after driver 360 yards and gouging wedges out of the rough from 170 yards. Even more impressive: He was second in scrambling, third in strokes gained in approach shots, and third — only third — in strokes gained off the tee.

Bryson DeChambeau validated his relentless pursuit of matching science with athletics, muscle with memory, and power with precision in winning the 120th US Open Sunday.

Length has always been king in golf. When Bobby Jones, the greatest amateur in golf history, witnessed Jack Nicklaus win the 1965 Masters, he said, “He plays a game with which I am not familiar.”

When Woods was destroying the field in the 2000 US Open, muscling a 7-iron out of heavy rough onto the par-5 sixth green in two at Pebble, NBC analyst Roger Maltbie famously said, “It’s not a fair fight.”

The question now: Is DeChambeau’s victory a game changer?

Rory McIlroy sounded resigned to a new age of golf theories, biomechanics, and ingenuity.

“So I think … about the guy, I think it’s brilliant, but I think he’s taken advantage of where the game is at the minute,” McIlroy said. “Look, again, whether that’s good or bad, but it’s just the way it is. With the way he approaches it, with the arm-lock putting, with everything, it’s just where the game’s at right now.

“I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. He’s just taking advantage of what we have right now.”

DeChambeau’s advantage is himself. He took a huge risk with his coach Chris Como, changing his swing — which was good enough to win a US Amateur, an NCAA individual championship, and five events on the PGA Tour by age 26 — by combining a maniacal work ethic with a scientific approach heretofore uncharted.

Great athletes push the limits, and DeChambeau is the embodiment of this incredible experiment.

And he’s not going to stop. He said he’s going to unveil a 48-inch driver at the Masters — that should be fun — and continue to knock down boundaries.

“There are different ways to do things,” DeChambeau said. “Hopefully my way inspires people.”

Other takeaways from the US Open:

▪ Does Woods have the game to compete at a US Open? Playing competitor Justin Thomas beat him by 12 shots in the first two rounds. Woods still has strength, length, and game management. He made five birdies in Round 1 but still shot 3-over-par 73. Health always will be an issue, but he has lost some nerve around the green. He chunked two chips in Round 2. Woods will be 45 in December.

▪ Phil Mickelson, 50, sounded as if the 2020 US Open could be his last. "I am so sick of this,” he said after another wayward shot in Round 1 that added up to 79. Mickelson didn’t pack it in. He shot 74 in a much tougher Round 2.

It was a frustrating two days for Phil Mickelson. Jamie Squire/Getty

Mickelson’s tee game has never been suited to a US Open, and yet he has finished runner-up a record six times, perhaps the most remarkable statistic of his Hall of Fame career.

▪ Patrick Reed ran out of short-game magic, a 77-74 finish sinking the second-round leader’s title chances. As it was, having the lead was a remarkable achievement. Reed got up and down from all over Mamaroneck in the first two rounds, but his wayward tee balls finally caught up to him in the third round. He had six bogeys and a double on the back nine for a 43 Saturday.

▪ It is exhausting watching DeChambeau and his caddie deliberate over an eighth of an inch on a putt. Putting simply cannot be that precise. Bumps in the greens. Hidden breaks. Poor reads. Please, just hit it.

▪ Three-putts are round killers. Six putts? Club killers. Danny Lee took six putts, the first from 4 feet, on the 18th green in Round 3, slammed his putter into his golf bag, and withdrew with a wrist injury.

















