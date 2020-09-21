It’s a career night for Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry, despite loss to Seahawks

Last season, Edelman finished with more than 100 yards three times: A Week 6 win over the Giants (113), a Week 5 win at Washington (110), and Week 13 win over the Texans (106).

The veteran Patriots receiver’s previous career high came in December 2017, when he had 151 on eight catches – including one touchdown – in a win over the Dolphins.

Julian Edelman racked up a career-high 179 receiving yards Sunday night, catching eight passes on 11 targets, including a 49-yard reception. Despite the performance, the Patriots' offense couldn’t muster a comeback and lost, 35-30, to the Seahawks in Seattle.

Second-year receiver N’Keal Harry also had a big night, shattering his previous career-highs with a 72-yard performance. Harry caught eight passes on a team-high 12 targets, including two key receptions on the team’s final drive of the game.

“Doughboy has grown in front of everyone’s eyes,” quarterback Cam Newton said.

Harry’s best game prior to Sunday was last week: He had 39 yards on five catches when the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week 1.

Newton himself set a new NFL record with his two rushing touchdowns: He now has the most multi-rush touchdown games by a quarterback in NFL history.

Including Sunday, Newton has rushed for more than one touchdown in eight games, which surpasses Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair, and Steve Young.

Against the Seahawks, Newton once again was the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 47 yards on 11 carries.

With no James White, the running backs struggled to produce: Sony Michel posted 19 yards on seven carries, while Rex Burkhead generated only two yards off of six attempts. Undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor also received one carry, in which he lost a yard. As a unit, the trio averaged 1.4 yards per attempt.

