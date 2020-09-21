NFL fines three coaches for not wearing face coverings, and Bill Belichick could be fined, too

At least three NFL head coaches have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules that they wear face coverings on the sideline, a person with knowledge of the punishment told the Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000. Their teams were fined $250,000 each.

More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league's rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.