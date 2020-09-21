Sunday was a particularly bad day for injuries in the NFL. Here’s a look at how many players got hurt

Some injuries have already turned out to be season-ending, while others leave open the possibility of a return. The San Francisco 49ers had five starters go down in a 31-13 win over the New York Jets, with the team complaining after the game about the turf at MetLife Stadium.

Fans following the action Sunday probably felt like they saw more more replays of players getting injured than they did players scoring touchdowns.

Week 2 of the NFL season was not a pretty one for some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I know that’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. I think that was the first time people played on it [actually, the second]. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, it’s a place we have to go back next week.”

Here’s a look at the damage.

▪ 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, knee: The No. 2 overall pick is done for the season with a torn ACL.

▪ Giants running back Saquon Barkley, knee: Done for the year with a torn ACL.

▪ Broncos wide receiver: Courtland Sutton, knee: Done for the year with a torn ACL.

▪ Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, pectoral: Done for the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

▪ Seahawks linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin, knee: Done for the year with a torn ACL, according to reports. Also in the New England-Seattle game, according to ESPN, Seahawks nickelback Marquise Blair suffered a knee injury, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

▪ Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, knee: Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he tore his ACL.

▪ Colts safety Malik Hooker, Achilles tendon: Done for the season with a tear.

▪ Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, ankle: Expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

▪ Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, shoulder: Out two to six weeks with sprained AC joint.

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, chest: Taylor had trouble breathing before the game Sunday and did not play.

▪ Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, hamstring: Severity of injury unknown

▪ Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, hamstring: Severity of injury unknown

▪ 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, knee: Not expected to play Sunday against the Giants.

▪ 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, high ankle sprain: Week to week.

▪ 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, knee: Expected out multiple weeks

▪ Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell, knee: Sidelined indefinitely with PCL injury.

