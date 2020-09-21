UMass calls an audible, intends to play football this fall

UMass, which previously decided on Aug. 11 to postpone the season, announced Monday that it plans to start playing games in mid-October and has already begun developing a multi-contest schedule. The announcement comes as several conferences in college football, including the Big Ten, have reversed their decisions to postpone the season until the spring.

Reversing its decision from mid-August, the University of Massachusetts now intends to play a limited number of football games this fall following a positive review of the program’s COVID-19 safety protocols and testing systems.

“Everyone associated with our program is excited to play football this fall. We have successfully created one of the safest environments in college football since June and our young men deserve the opportunity to compete in 2020. We are grateful to our campus leadership for supporting academic and competitive opportunities for our student-athletes and staff to do what they love in a safe manner.”

UMass football student-athletes returned to Amherst in late June and have stayed on campus since, participating in training sessions and full-time coursework. The university said it has administered over 1,800 COVID-19 tests over the past 13 weeks with only two positive results.

According to the press release, all student athletes, coaches, and support staff will continue to be tested multiple times per week.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our first priority,” said director of athletics Ryan Bamford. “Since returning to campus in June, the members of our football program have been vigilant in following the policies and safety protocols instituted by the state, our university and athletics department, helping us reach a high level of confidence that we can safely conduct a truncated season this fall. Further, our recent work to generate a schedule in the spring semester, similar to our other fall sports, indicated that fall 2020 provided the best opportunity for our football student-athletes to take the field this academic year.”

UMass, which is an independent program, said it will announce opponents and sites for games once it becomes official. But fans will also not be allowed to attend any home games at McGuirk Stadium this fall.

Bamford and Bell will discuss the decision in a press conference Monday afternoon at 2.







