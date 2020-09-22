Kim Cattrall does not disappoint in ‘Filthy Rich’

And Cattrall does not disappoint in Fox’s “Filthy Rich,” turning her role, as the very soapily named Margaret Monreaux (shades of Dominique Devereaux, Diahann Carroll’s character in “Dynasty”), into an exercise in gentle camp. Her soft-focused Margaret, who founded the New Orleans-based network with her husband, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), is straight out of an Aaron Spelling series. She sweeps with pronounced grace around her luxurious home and the sets of the Sunshine Network, but there’s always fire in her eye and a hammer lurking in her velvety Southern delivery. She’s one part Krystle and two parts Alexis, with a splash of Tammy Faye Bakker on top.

When I heard that Kim Cattrall would be starring in a network nighttime soap as the matriarch of a wealthy televangelist family, I smiled. So the most uncompromisingly independent and sexually active member of the “Sex and the City” quartet has been cast as the face of a Christian TV network? OK, then. I get the joke.

The rest of the show? It’s mediocre, in the way “Revenge” and “Nashville” were — but, if you’re in the mood for trashy nonsense infused with scandal, face slaps, and big money, which has some pandemic allure, it’s here for you on Mondays at 9 p.m. There’s a bit of satire (though not enough) wound into the show, particularly in terms of the hypocrisy of Margaret and her clan, whose new marketing push includes a perfume called Proverbs: 31. But mostly, the show is about the turns of the plot (many of which you can see coming, some of which are explicated when characters are overheard praying out loud).

After Eugene dies in a plane crash, his will reveals that he had three illegitimate children in addition to the two he had with Margaret. They come to town for their inheritances, and chaos erupts. Illegitimate daughter Ginger (Melia Kreiling) is the smartest of the three, and she causes the most trouble for Margaret, especially since Margaret’s daughter is in awe of her new half-sister. Ginger proudly owns a fetish website in Las Vegas, and that’s flammable information in the Monreaux world. Time for Margaret to serve some of her famous homemade cake, with a side of hush money.

