What’s on the line for business with the next Supreme Court pick

The fight over when to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is, first and foremost, a fight over the future of Roe , the 1973 ruling that affirmed a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The Supreme Court’s landmark decisions almost always address basic civil rights and liberties: the constitutionality of laws that permitted slavery, legitimized segregated public schools , denied access to abortions.

Yet business leaders here and across the country also have a lot on the line in the months and years ahead as cases that could affect them directly reach the high court.

Advertisement

The justices routinely rule on business issues, whether it is the right of corporations, nonprofits, and unions to spend freely to support political causes (Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission), or the authority of the federal government to regulate automobile emissions (Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency).

In fact, one of Justice Ginsburg’s first important dissents was in Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, when she argued that the statute of limitations on a pay discrimination allegation should have begun when plaintiff Lilly Ledbetter became aware that she was being paid less than her male counterparts, not when Goodyear issued her first unequal paycheck.

“Whatever your views, the Supreme Court is at a very rare crossroads,” Cass R. Sunstein, a professor at Harvard Law School, wrote over the weekend in a Globe op-ed piece. “It’s important to be clear about what’s at stake.”

With that in mind, I checked in with some of the state’s most prominent business groups to see what issues they would be paying close attention to. Here’s what they said.

Health care. In November, the court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by a group of states seeking to undo the requirement in the Affordable Care Act, known as the individual mandate, that Americans carry health insurance. Without the individual mandate, it’s not clear the rest of the ACA can survive, including popular provisions such as protections for people with preexisting conditions, expanded Medicaid eligibility, and coverage of children up to age 26 under their parents' policies.

Advertisement

Massachusetts would be at least partially insulated from a repeal of the ACA because the state implemented a precursor bill under Governor Mitt Romney. But any upheaval in the health care market could result in higher costs for employers and increased financial pressure on the state’s hospitals, other providers, and health insurers.

The individual mandate is “perceived as a social issue but has big implications for Massachusetts and the Mass. economy," said Jen Benson, president of the Alliance for Business Leadership.

Immigration. Employers say the ability to hire highly skilled workers from overseas is essential to the state’s high tech, biotech, health care, and higher education industries, while the leisure and hospitality sector couldn’t function without the thousands of immigrants who fill lower-wage service jobs.

The lack of political consensus around immigration policy creates uncertainty for employers, according to Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

“There is a fire lit under the business community on immigration," Rooney said. “We are going to see immigration-related battles at the Supreme Court.”

Advertisement

Environmental regulation. Federal regulation of the environment and of industries that impact the environment has been cut under President Trump. In general, business leaders prefer fewer rules and less red tape. But actions that increase climate change will affect a broad range of industries, from fishing and farming to insurance and energy production. Cases from environmental groups and progressive states seeking stricter regulations will eventually make their way to the court.

“The interpretation of what is too large a burden always has to be weighed against individual rights and safety,” said Benson, of the Alliance for Business Leadership.

Corporate governance. Rooney, the Boston chamber chief, pointed to two issues tied to how companies run themselves that could end up in front of the justices: attempts to classify gig workers and independent contractors as employees entitled to benefits, and requiring gender and racial diversity on boards of directors. California has already passed a law requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as full employees. The state has also mandated that publicly held companies headquartered in California have at least one female board director.

State taxing authority. As states across the country struggle with budget deficits, some legislators are looking for ways to increase revenue by taxing income earned by out-of-state workers and multinational companies. For example, the Baker administration has said it will continue to tax out-of-state residents who normally work in Massachusetts even if they’re now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“With expansion of working from home, how to tax people working from out of state" will be an increasingly important issue, said Mark Gallagher, vice president of policy and government affairs at the Massachusetts High Tech Council.

Jay Ash, chief executive of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, has heard from members of his group of top executives over the past few days about a broader concern: that Congress, consumed by the Supreme Court fight, will fail to provide another round of much-needed financial help for individuals, businesses, and state governments.

“The further polarization of the political process does not provide the stability in which the business community prefers to operate,” Ash said.