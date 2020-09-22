Cafe Landwer makes dining alfresco easy with picnic packages

Summer is fading, but gathering outdoors with friends in a park or the backyard continues. Cafe Landwer, the Israeli cafe and restaurant chain that opened in the Boston area two years ago, makes it easy to dine alfresco with its brunch picnic packages available for takeout or free delivery. The restaurant offers three types, which amply feeds four ($60) and arrives in a convenient reusable jute bag. One is the Mediterranean, which offers various shakshuka, the spicy tomato-based dish with poached eggs, a hummus bowl with falafel, salad, and pitas. For dessert, crispy rozalach, similar to rugelach, is spread with Nutella or cookie butter. Other choices include burgers, halloumi fries (a tangy, salty cheese) with marinara sauce, side dishes of salads and veggies, or a bag filled with an array of plant-based dishes: vegan stir-fry, beet hummus, cauliflower, pitas, and more. Liven up the party with the mimosa kit, a bottle of Prosecco, and an assortment of juices ($50; available only for pickup). Cafe Landwer locations are 900 Beacon St. (Audobon Circle), Boston, 857-753-4035 and 383 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Cleveland Circle), Brighton, 617-383-5786. Order at landwercafe.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND