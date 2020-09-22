Recipe: Flatbreads with potatoes and feta, popular Turkish street food, are an irresistible carb-on-carb combo

Makes 6 flatbreads

Popular street food in Turkey, and often served for breakfast, gozleme (pronounced "gooz-leh-MAY") are flatbreads with fillings that range from ground lamb and herbs, to eggplant, Swiss chard, spinach, and hard white cheeses like feta or kasseri. The thinly rolled flatbread dough is usually very plain and unleavened. This dough is enhanced with yogurt and olive oil for flavor and is easy enough to roll out if you like to roll dough. The flatbreads can be made a few hours ahead and reheated on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven until hot. If you're looking for something to break the Yom Kippur fast or a special dinner, make the dough yourself or use soft flour tortillas. Tortillas are not quite as delicate in flavor as the homemade dough, but they will encase this filling and keep their shape when you cook them in a hot skillet. And who can resist the carbs-on-carbs combination of potatoes inside dough, brightened with salty cheese, parsley, and a spike of Maras pepper?

DOUGH

2½ cups flour 1 teaspoon salt 5 tablespoons plain whole-milk yogurt (not Greek) ½ cup water 3 tablespoons olive oil Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour and salt to blend them. Make a well in the center and pour in the yogurt, water, and olive oil. With your hands, draw the flour from the sides of the bowl into the center and work the mixture until it forms a soft dough.

2. Sprinkle the counter lightly with flour. Turn the dough out of the bowl onto the counter and knead for 2 to 3 minutes, or until smooth. Divide it into 6 balls and set them on the floured counter. Flatten them into disks and cover with a damp kitchen towel. Leave to rest for about 25 minutes while you make the filling.

FILLING

¼ cup pine nuts 3 medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes (about 1 1/4 pounds), peeled and cut into large chunks 2 teaspoon salt, and more to taste 1½ cups (6 ounces) crumbled feta ½ cup chopped fresh parsley ½ teaspoon Maras or Aleppo pepper, or more to taste (or use a pinch of crushed red pepper) Olive oil (for brushing)

1. Have on hand a large cast iron or nonstick skillet.

2. In the skillet over medium heat, cook the pine nuts, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden. Tip them into a bowl.

3. In a saucepan, place the potatoes with cold water to cover them by 1 inch. Add 2 teaspoons salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer the potatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Drain in a colander and return to the pot. Use a potato masher or fork to mash them.

4. Stir the pine nuts, feta, parsley, and Maras or Aleppo pepper into the potatoes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or red pepper, if you like.

5. Roll 1 ball of dough into a thin circle that is about 9 inches in diameter. Spread 1/2 cup of the filling over one side. Fold the other side over it, making sure the filling is enclosed in the dough, to make a half-moon shape. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

6. Wipe out the skillet. Set it over medium heat until hot. Brush one side of a flatbread with oil and place it, oiled-side down, in the skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bottom of the flatbread is brown and crisp. Brush the uncooked side with oil, turn it over, and cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and cook the remaining flatbreads in the same way. Cut each half-moon into thirds and serve hot.

