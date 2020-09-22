Recipe: Roasting plums slowly with vanilla sugar turns them deliciously sweet and jammy

Serves 6

Roasting stone fruit slowly concentrates the flavor and transforms them into something that resembles candy. For this three-ingredient recipe (five if you count what it's served with), use small Italian prune plums or more standard purple, orange-red, red, or black varieties. Halve the smaller plums and quarter the larger ones. Toss with sugar and a bit of vanilla before spreading them on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. When they're done, they will start to release caramel-colored juices and the watery flesh will become deliciously sweet and jammy. Eat them unadorned or spoon them over plain whole-milk yogurt or vanilla ice cream with a sprinkle of nuts for a bit more indulgence.

24 small or 12 large (2 pounds) fresh plums, halved or quartered, pits removed ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups plain whole-milk yogurt or 1 pint vanilla ice cream 2 tablespoons sliced almonds

1. Set the oven at 275 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, combine the plums, sugar, and vanilla. Toss until the plums are completely coated with sugar.

3. Spread the plums on the baking sheet in a single layer, cut sides up. Roast for 1 hour and 45 minutes or until the plums are soft and the sugar has begun to caramelize.

4. Serve over yogurt or ice cream and sprinkle with sliced almonds. Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container for up to 1 week.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick