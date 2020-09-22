Tiny North Shore bakery opens during the pandemic

After three-plus years working at Salem’s acclaimed A&J King Artisan Bakers, Stephanie Modahl started Bonny Breads with a single sourdough loaf. A tiny kitchen in her parents' basement, several oven disasters, and the pandemic couldn’t slow down the little start-up. In fact, the sourdough movement of the early days of quarantine — when everyone seemed to be feeding their own starters at home — only inspired her to step up her game. Her home-delivery option took off. In addition to her signature amber sourdough, made with flour milled in New York, Massachusetts, and Maine, the menu now includes a baguette, cherry and chocolate babka, a classic sliced sandwich loaf, and others. “I may even cave and offer an olive bread,” she says. “I get about 25 requests per week." Customers can also buy a weekly CSA-style sourdough subscription ($28/month) with a $5 donation option to send bread to a local pantry.

Now Bonny Breads is getting a permanent home in the Cove neighborhood of Beverly. Owning and nurturing a small business runs in the Modahl family. Her father, Erik, owns Beantrust, a coffee consulting company that will be sharing the bakery’s retail location. Beginning late September, customers will be able to pick up drinks from his coffee bar and grab Stephanie Modahl’s breads and pastries. No seating, just takeout and North Shore delivery.