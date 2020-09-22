Convicted bank robber charged in R.I. with scamming federal coronavirus aid program, trying to get $4.7 million in assistance

Weisman’s office said Moller allegedly defrauded the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, designed for businesses hit hard by the pandemic. He allegedly applied for and received nearly $600,000 to pay workers at multiple Fall River businesses, “none of which are incorporated with the Massachusetts Secretary of State, or for which investigators could locate any tax or bank records,” the statement said.

In a statement Tuesday, Rhode Island US Attorney Aaron Aaron L. Weisman’s office identified the defendant as Michael C. Moller, 41, of Middletown, R.I. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

A Rhode Island man convicted previously of robbing four banks now faces federal charges alleging he tried to obtain more than $4.7 million in federal coronavirus aid for businesses that apparently didn’t exist, according to federal prosecutors.

Advertisement

The cash came Moller’s way after he allegedly filed a loan application in his name and also caused applications to be filed in the names of his father and girlfriend’s brother, according to prosecutors.

Weisman’s office also said Moller also allegedly “filed eight fraudulent PPP loan applications” either by himself or with other relatives and associates. According to the statement, those applications were all in the name of the son of Moller’s girlfriend, “to pay employees for a Fall River-based business for which investigators could find no records. Among the eight applications were three nearly identical ones filed with different financial institutions, each seeking $734,300 in SBA guaranteed PPP loans.”

None of the applications allegedly filed in the name of Moller’s girlfriend’s son resulted in payouts to Moller, according to prosecutors.

Legal filings indicate Moller was sentenced in 2013 in federal court in Massachusetts to 108 months in prison for armed bank robbery. He was released in July of 2019, according to the US Bureau of Prisons website.

Advertisement

Moller was arrested Tuesday in the new case, records show, and Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond ordered him detained during a remote hearing in US District Court in Providence. Moller’s next court date is slated for Oct. 6.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.