Fire destroys building in Braintree that contained insurance and real estate agency

“It was fully involved,” he said.

Braintree firefighter Larry Mawn said police received a 911 call about a possible fire at 1579 Washington St. at 2:10 a.m. and when crews arrived at the scene they found fire coming out of the windows and roof of the building.

A building in Braintree that houses an insurance and real estate agency was destroyed by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. companies were ordered out of the building due to a partial roof collapse, he said.

The fire was knocked down by approximately 3:30 a.m. and there were no injuries, he said.

The building at 1579 Washington St. is home to The Frye Agency, and it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“The building is a total loss,” he said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Braintree Fire Department and state fire marshal’s office.

“It seems that it started on the left side of the building on a back porch,” he said. “The cause is undetermined at this time.”

Mawn said firefighters from Holbrook, Weymouth, and Quincy assisted with battling the fire and station coverage was provided by firefighters from Boston, Randolph, Weymouth, and Rockland.









