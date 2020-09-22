Framingham explores how to keep power going in emergencies

Framingham plans to study how to better maintain power in some of its municipal facilities in future natural emergencies, with the help of the state.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center recently agreed to undertake two design studies with Framingham that will explore how the city can strengthen its energy resiliency, or its capacity to prevent service interruptions resulting from severe weather events.

Officials said with the rising frequency of climate-related events such as major storms and flooding, the need to improve the energy resiliency of the city’s public buildings has become more critical than ever.