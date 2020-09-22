Marshfield considers banning sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet shops

There are no pet shops in Marshfield, but Selectman Stephen Darcy wants the town to be proactive against “puppy mills,” according to Town Administrator Michael Maresco.

The measure is intended to prevent shops from selling animals that have been neglected or abused, according to the warrant for the Oct. 19 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

Marshfield officials have scheduled a Special Town Meeting where socially distanced, masked residents will decide whether to prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet shops.

Town Clerk Narice Ann Casper said the meeting was moved from the high school auditorium to the gym, where chairs can be placed 6 feet apart and accommodate 226 people. In addition, families that want to stay together can sit in the bleachers, and use 6-foot lengths of string to keep social distanced from other family groups.

“It’s simple, cheap, and effective,” she said of the string strategy.

Casper said there will be lots of sanitizer on hand, and boxes of sandwich bags to be placed over microphones before each person speaks.

The Special Town Meeting also will consider requiring kennel licenses for anyone with more than four adult dogs and licenses for anyone breeding cats or dogs.

Numerous articles call for approving spending free cash for new expenses, including about $175,000 for the town clerk’s office, which Casper said has been hit with pandemic-related costs, including mailing early voting ballots and protections for poll workers.

