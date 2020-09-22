No bail for man who allegedly shot pregnant woman in the head in Brockton

In a statement, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said the defendant, Shaun Holiday, 26, on Tuesday “stipulated to being a danger" and remained held without bail. Legal filings show Holiday’s attorneys had filed a written stipulation Monday.

A Brockton man who last week pleaded not guilty to allegedly shooting a pregnant woman will be held without bail while the case is pending, authorities said Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Sept. 16 in Brockton District Court on nine counts including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant victim, records show. Prosecutors at the time had requested a dangerousness hearing, and Holiday was held pending proceedings Tuesday, according to legal filings.

Cruz’s office said Brockton police received a 911 call around 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 8 indicating a woman had been shot in the head inside an apartment at 622 North Main Street. Police and paramedics found the woman outside with a single gunshot wound to the temple, the statement said.

Holiday at the time was sitting on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his left forearm, according to prosecutors, who said the woman was taken to a Boston hospital, where she remained Tuesday “for treatment of her serious injuries.”

Brockton police, the statement said, followed a "blood trail” up the stairs to an apartment where they encountered three children, one of whom later identified Holiday as their father.

“Through witness interviews, use of city camera video surveillance and location points from Holiday’s GPS monitoring bracelet, investigators were able to determine that Holiday arrived at the apartment earlier in the day” and gained access, the statement said. “Holiday approached the victim, wrapped his left arm around her neck from behind while holding the .40 caliber firearm in his dominant right hand against her head, and fired one bullet into the victim’s temple.”

He fled the scene on foot for a time before returning to find the police, the statement said, and he was then treated for the gunshot wound to his arm. The bullet was removed and preserved as evidence, prosecutors said.

Holiday’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.





