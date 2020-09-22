Police-involved shooting in Kingston under investigation

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Kingston that took place early Tuesday in the parking lot of a shopping mall, officials said.
The person who was shot and the officer involved in the incident in the South Shore town have been taken to area hospitals, the officer as a precaution.
The shooting took place at the Kingston Collection, a shopping mall that includes restaurants, a movie theater and a variety of stores.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
