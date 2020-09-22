Residents call on city to embrace Boston police reforms

“It’s a great structure, but it’s going to take some resources to support that structure in a financial and an administrative way,” a woman who identified herself as Elizabeth Doyle, of Savin Hill, told the task force members during a virtual hearing Tuesday.

The proposed reforms range from requiring the police department to collect more data and improve diversity programs, to creating an Office of Police Accountability and Transparency that would have the power to hold officers accountable.

As the Boston Police Reform Task Force prepares to lay out a final blueprint for police reforms, several city residents called on officials to embrace the recommendations and to commit to making the police department more transparent and accountable.

Advertisement

Another man, who was not identified, added, “I think a lot of these ideas [require] the commissioner enacting enforcement on behalf of the people of Boston, basically serving as an internal check within the department.”

Tuesday’s hearing was the last public comment session the task force plans to hold before delivering a final report to Mayor Martin J. Walsh outlining ways the city can reform police operations, to make the department more transparent and accountable.

Walsh established the task force in June, promising to reform police systems amid a national reckoning over systemic abuses and racism in law enforcement. The panel focused on ways to strengthen the department’s body camera program, on improving the diversity and culture within the department, on use of force standards and training, and on the creation of an independent accountability office.

Among the speakers was Jennifer Bannon, whose brother Juston Root was shot and killed by police in February. Root suffered from mental illness, and Bannon called for reforms to the police body camera program, so that video footage in police incidents could be better preserved.

The police patrolmen’s union has been largely silent on the recommended reforms, amid criticism that the politically powerful union has fought off changes before. But one officer, who identified herself as Claire Duffy and said she works in a street outreach unit, said officers would welcome more training. “We’d be happy to be part of anything that would make our structure better,” she said.

Advertisement

She added, though, that officers have balked at the creation of an Office of Accountability “that would take away our rights to due process” in the disciplinary process. She said any board members that would be appointed should have experience in law enforcement.





Several of the task force members said that they were focused on a mission of diversity, transparency, and accountability as they studied police reforms. Tanisha Sullivan, head of the NAACP in Boston — who served on a subcommittee examining an office of accountability — said the goal was to “create a structure that brings about not only greater public accountability, but also public participation” in the police system. The blueprint for the office, she said, would have board members helping to establish police policies.

“We believe that we’re … really putting a line in the sand and stating that having a body that is specifically responsible for oversight of internal affairs is critically important,” she said.

Jamarhl Crawford, a community activist who reviewed use of force standards, said his group also called for better data collection, saying it was one measure to better hold police accountable.

Advertisement

The task force is slated to deliver a final report in the next several weeks, and Walsh has vowed to act on it.









Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.