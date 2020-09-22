Salem State presents election forums for students, residents

The programs, which will all be virtual this year due to the pandemic, also are intended to promote civic engagement and voting among Salem State students.

Salem State University’s Center for Civic Engagement, and its Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics and Civic Engagement are presenting Salem State’s annual “Your Voice, Your Vote” election forums.

This year’s series includes seven sessions. The kickoff event, on Sept. 17, focused on the effort to defend and expand voting rights. The next one, on Thursday Oct. 1, is on “Public Health and Health Disparities” as a campaign topic.

Other forums will address topics ranging from the future of Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment compensation to ranked choice voting, discerning facts from fiction in public discourse, and a post-election day wrap-up.

For more information, go to salemstate.edu/YourVoiceYourVote.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.