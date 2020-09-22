Somerville man, 34, dies in N.H. cliff climbing accident

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the statement said, Fish and Game conservation officers were alerted to a climbing accident on the cliff, with several 911 callers reporting from the Moby Grape climbing route that Kessel had fallen after a large rock dislodged and severed his climbing rope.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department identified the victim as Benjamin Kessel.

A 34-year-old Somerville man died Sunday while climbing Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire, authorities said.

A search commenced, and climbers rappelling down the cliff located Kessel’s body around 5:30 p.m., according to the statement.

“It was then decided that the recovery would be made in daylight early Monday morning,” the statement said. “All efforts then turned to getting the searching climbers back to the top of the cliff prior to the onset of darkness and cooling overnight temperatures.”

Kessel’s body was removed Monday morning.

“It was determined by rescuers, who had observed the area, that a rock the size of a refrigerator had dislodged as the climber approached from below,” the statement said. “The rock then slid over the climbing rope severing it and knocking the climber approximately 150 feet down the cliff before becoming lodged in some small spruce trees.”

