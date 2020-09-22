Springfield man wanted for Connecticut workplace shooting arrested

Almost immediately after, police from Enfield, Connecticut found the 2017 GMC Acadia in Springfield and conducted a felony stop, Massachusetts State Police said.

Alan Rosario, 33, of Springfield, was driving a dark SUV that Connecticut State Police had notified Massachusetts State Police that it had crossed over the state lines shortly before 9 a.m., according to a statement.

A man who was wanted for a workplace shooting in Connecticut was arrested Tuesday morning on Interstate 91 in Springfield, officials said.

State troopers and Enfield police removed Rosario from the vehicle at gunpoint, checked him for weapons, and took him into custody, the statement said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm, the statement said. He was transported to State Police-Springfield and booked as a fugitive from justice.

Rosario allegedly shot two male victims in the parking lot of 105 Edwin Road, a complex that is home to several businesses, in South Windsor, South Windsor police said in a statement.

Police received a call at about 8:43 a.m. from of the victims who said he was shot, the statement said.

Both victims were transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released, police said.

