State high court rejects Sudbury’s challenge to power line being built under MBTA right of way

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Judicial Court said the town lacks the legal standing needed to get the courts involved in stopping the use of the right of way (ROW in court papers) that Eversource says will improve service to communities in the area. Private landowners can turn to the courts, but not the town itself, the SJC ruled.

The town of Sudbury cannot block a $9.3 million lease between the MBTA and Eversource that allows the utility to build a 4-mile-long underground transmission line on an unused railroad right-of-way, a project residents fear will harm the watershed and environmentally sensitive lands, the state’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

Writing for the court, Justice Frank Gaziano noted that the town said the project would cause the loss of 27.96 acres of trees as well as “the loss of wildlife habitat, danger to certain species already designated as at risk, loss of recreational space, loss of aesthetic value, and reduction in property values.”

But, he said, the town legally has no right to invoke those concerns because “the town has no ownership interest in the ROW itself” and “the town either does not have standing to assert them, or the asserted harm is not legally cognizable.”

The legal challenge must come from others, Gaziano wrote. “The individual property owners and the government entities who own or manage these properties are not in that position. They could, and in some cases already have, pursued their own claims regarding the transmission project” before state utility regulators.

Moreover, Gaziano wrote, if the SJC adopted Sudbury’s argument that a legal doctrine known as “prior public use” be expanded to ban the deal between a public agency and a private company, “countless prior transfers of interests in land, including many easements for utility wires and pipes, and water and sewage pipes, would be called into question.”

The approach advocated by the town "would render future developments between public and private entities, which ... have been blossoming in the Commonwealth, prohibitively expensive and time consuming to undertake,'' the court concluded.

The right-of-way is a former Boston & Maine Railroad right-of-way that has not been used for freight service in 40 years, but now has been partially incorporated into a walking trail and travels past both public and private conservation land.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.