Sudbury police want end to ‘volatile’ comments about gathering amid coronavirus that led to charges

Chief Scott Nix said in Tuesday’s statement, “We encourage residents to refrain from making any more volatile statements on social media regarding this incident as we are holding those responsible for providing the venue accountable.”

In a statement, Sudbury police said the trio’s been charged under the law, which says anyone who provides alcohol to an underage guest or allows it to be consumed on the premises can face fines, jail time, or both.

Sudbury police want town residents to stop making “volatile” comments on social media about a recent large gathering of high schoolers in town, noting Tuesday that the parents and teen child who allegedly held the party all stand accused of violating the state’s social host law.

He said Monday evening via e-mail that police weren’t naming the parents, citing “the ongoing investigation along with continued threats.” Authorities generally don’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

According to Tuesday’s statement, Sudbury police responded Sept. 11 around 10 p.m. to a home for a report of a “large underage drinking party.” Police, the statement said, spotted “numerous individuals fleeing the scene as well as numerous alcoholic beverage containers and beer cans strewn about the back yard.”

That’s not all they found.

“Numerous juveniles and open containers were found throughout the home as well, including the basement, where a large group of youths who were allegedly disregarding state mandated social distancing and face covering protocols had been gathering,” the statement said.

Police said several party attendees made threatening comments to responding officers.

At least 50 underage teens were present, the statement said, adding that police continue to investigate along with the Sudbury Board of Health.

The bash had immediate consequences for the school year locally.

The town’s Board of Health said in a statement last week that local police had informed the panel on Sept. 12 of “a large party involving approximately 50-60 Lincoln-Sudbury High School students. It is unknown if students from other towns attended. Many of the students fled or gave false information. The police reported the students were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”

The town said in the Sept. 15 statement that there were no known positive cases linked to the bash.

“Due to lack of information of who attended the event and the inability to consult directly with those students, the risk to the school community cannot be adequately assessed,” the health board said. “As a result, the Board of Health and Lincoln Sudbury Regional School High School (LSRHS), in consultation with the school physician, collectively decided to delay in-person learning.”

Officials are advising coronavirus testing for anyone who attended the party.

