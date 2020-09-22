URI orders three Greek Life houses to quarantine as Rhode Island colleges cope with COVID-19 infections

Two members of a sorority house and one member of a fraternity tested positive last week, and three members of another sorority house tested positive over the weekend, the university said. Those who tested positive were moved into isolation, and the remaining members -- dozens of students -- are being tested and ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

URI spokeswoman Linda Acciardo did not identify the fraternity and two sororities under quarantine because they are private residences. She said the new positive cases are not the result of large social gatherings, and there are no plans to close down Greek Life housing on the South Kingstown campus.

PROVIDENCE -- Students at three Greek Life houses at the University of Rhode Island have been ordered to quarantine after several members tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.

URI has tested 1,954 students and employees in the past week, and found infection in 61 of them. There are 451 people in isolation or quarantine, according to the university’s daily COVID-19 tracker.

The university has a 3 percent positivity rate, and 3 percent of its isolation or quarantine beds are occupied. Acciardo said in a statement that URI is conducting contact tracing and working with the state Department of Health.

Meanwhile, three incoming or current state legislators from Providence on Tuesday urged Providence College to stick with virtual learning for the rest of the fall semester because of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 165 students over the past week.

Representative-Elect David Morales joined Senator Sam Bell and Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell in writing a letter to Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, saying the outbreak is putting residents of the city’s Elmhurst, Mount Pleasant, Charles, and Wanskuck neighborhoods at risk.

“These are diverse communities with minority-owned small businesses, working families, senior citizens, children, and young adults,” they said. “Unfortunately, their health is now at risk as PC students naturally shop, socialize, and engage with our communities.”

They noted that the 02904 and 02908 zip codes had some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state even before Providence College students returned for the fall semester. And neighbors have said they are worried that the area around the college has become the new epicenter of the highly contagious disease in Rhode Island.

“Please remember, there is a reason our neighbors were initially concerned with PC’s decision to resume in-person learning,” they wrote.

The outbreak came to light late Thursday when the college announced late Thursday that it had issued a stay-at-home order to all students, including those living in on-campus housing as well as those renting apartments in the nearby neighborhood. The college said it would transition to full remote learning until at least Sept. 26.

Providence College had no immediate comment.

Bryant University in Smithfield said a small number of its commuter students live in the neighborhood near Providence College that has the outbreak. The university said it is working with the students to make sure they have testing and will quarantine off-campus if necessary. The university conducted 4,860 tests from Sept. 11 to 17 and eight people were infected. Since the campus reopened in August, there have been 25 COVID-19 cases.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.