Weymouth’s new library will open with limits due to pandemic

The new Tufts Library will open to the public on Oct. 1, with limited services and capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library also will hold open houses on Sept. 29 and 30, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., so residents can tour the new facility at 30-minute intervals while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

The $33 million building replaces the demolished, old Tufts Library on the same site on Broad Street — with $12 million of the cost paid for by a state grant.