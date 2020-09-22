Weymouth’s new library will open with limits due to pandemic

The new Tufts Library will open to the public on Oct. 1, with limited services and capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library also will hold open houses on Sept. 29 and 30, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., so residents can tour the new facility at 30-minute intervals while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
The $33 million building replaces the demolished, old Tufts Library on the same site on Broad Street — with $12 million of the cost paid for by a state grant.
“We broke ground less than two years ago, and it’s been a whirlwind,” said Robert MacLean, library director.
Advertisement
The new 50,000-square-foot building has about 17,000 square feet more than the old library, and includes an expanded children’s department; five community meeting rooms; a dedicated teen room; study rooms; a digital media lab; and a quiet room where technology is not allowed. There is also a local history room, as well as an amphitheater, patio, and other outdoor spaces.
Much of the new space will be off-limits because of pandemic-related health concerns. No more than 50 visitors at a time will be allowed inside, and they must wear masks, provide contact tracing information, and limit their visits to 30 minutes and computer use to 20 minutes.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.