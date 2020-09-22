Woman shot in Wakefield parking garage

A woman was shot in a Wakefield parking garage early Tuesday, police said.
In a statement, Wakefield police said officers responded to the garage in the area of 14 Audubon Road around 3:50 a.m. for “medical aid.”
Police spotted a woman in her 20s with an “apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said, and she was treated on scene before being taken to an area hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately available later Tuesday morning.
Wakefield and State Police are investigating along with Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, authorities said.
“At this time we do not believe that this was a random act and we do not believe that the public is in danger,” the statement said.
