Here’s what you need to know about packing the Supreme Court

Court packing is the phrase used to refer to adding additional judges to a court.

Court packing is in the news nowadays. Here, compiled from Globe wire service and major media reports, is a quick refresher course.

Why is it in the news?

Democrats have floated the idea of packing the Supreme Court — if they win the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate. The idea has gained more attention recently as Republicans move to ram through the appointment of a new conservative justice to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Is it legal?

Yes. On the federal level, it can be done just by getting a law passed in Congress and signed by the president.

Article 3, Section 1 of the Constitution says, “The judicial power of the United States, shall be vested in one Supreme Court, and in such inferior courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.

But the Constitution is silent on how many justices should sit on the high court.

Has the number of judges on the court varied over the years?

Currently, there are nine justices on the court, but it hasn’t always been that way. The court started out with six and has gone as high as 10. Congress set the Supreme Court to be nine justices in 1869.

Why do I kind of remember court packing from American history class?

Two possible episodes might stand out. In 1863, the Republican Congress expanded the court to 10 justices to give President Abraham Lincoln an extra appointment. A few years after, Congress reduced the court to seven justices to prevent President Andrew Johnson from making any appointments, and then expanded it to nine in 1869 to give President Ulysses S. Grant vacancies. It has stayed at nine ever since.

You’re more likely to remember that President Franklin D. Roosevelt created a storm of controversy when he tried to pack the court in the 1930s. Roosevelt was frustrated by the court striking down pillars of his New Deal program, and he sought to get more votes on his side. With FDR’s enormous popularity, Congress was under pressure to go along with his plan. But one justice switched his vote and the court began issuing rulings more favorable to FDR. The court packing effort eventually was dropped.

Could it really happen?

If the Democrats win Congress and the presidency, it would be possible. That’s, of course, a big if.

The Globe reports that ideas such as court packing, abolishing the Senate filibuster, and adding new states to the nation are attracting attention among Democratic activists.

“In the last 48 hours,” Rebecca Katz, a progressive Democratic strategist, said, “I’ve heard more of the expanding-the-court conversation than I’ve heard in the last two years.”

Massachusetts US Senator Edward Markey is among those who has has come right out and said it. He said that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fills the vacancy left by Ginsburg, then "when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”

But expanding the court is not an option that has been embraced by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Globe reports.

