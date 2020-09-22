Mass. reports 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

State officials also reported that 9,135 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.1 million. The number of administered tests climbed to nearly 3.48 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 83 people, bringing that total to 118,447.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 11 to 9,118, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday . The number of confirmed cases climbed by 143, bringing the total to 125,866.

The seven-day rate of positive tests stayed steady at 0.8 percent, which is the lowest observed figure for that metric.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 364 to 367 in Tuesday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at one, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases decreased from 14 to 11; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the United States surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, which is by far the highest in the world. To reach that number, the 9/11 attack would have to happen every day for 67 days, according to the Associated Press.

“It is completely unfathomable that we’ve reached this point,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher, according to the AP.

Fatalities from the virus are also still climbing. Deaths are running an average of about 770 a day in the US, and a widely cited model from the University of Washington predicts the overall US toll will double to 400,000 by the end of the year as schools and colleges reopen and cold weather sets in.

“The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering, in some respects stunning,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said on CNN.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

