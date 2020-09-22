Pence set to rally Trump supporters in N.H.

Vice President Mike Pence will rally Trump supporters at the Laconia Airport in Gilford Tuesday afternoon, arriving in the Granite State just a few days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg heightened the stakes of an already pitched election battle.
Pence has indicated he supports Trump’s effort to nominate a justice and to move that person quickly through a confirmation process. If one more Senate Republican announces they will not vote for the nominee, Pence will be called upon to cast a tie-breaking vote as Senate president.
Pence’s visit is the latest in a string of sojourns from the Trump campaign and the White House to New Hampshire in recent weeks, suggesting the campaign sees the state as a potential battleground. Trump hosted a spirited rally last month in Manchester, and Eric Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos all traveled to the state last week. New Hampshire gave Trump his first-ever election victory in the 2016 primary, as well as his narrowest loss in the general election, by just 2,700 votes.
Biden currently leads Trump in polls in the state. Last week, the spouses of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden campaigned in Dover; Biden himself hasn’t been to New Hampshire since he placed fifth in the presidential primary in February.
For most of the year, New Hampshire has been overlooked as a swing state as both campaigns sought bigger Electoral College prizes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida. But the latest campaign travel combined with the fact that Joe Biden will begin television advertisements in the state on Tuesday suggest each campaign believes New Hampshire is more in play than the sparse public polling indicates.
Recent Trump campaign rallies have drawn criticism from public health officials over the risk of spreading the coronavirus in large crowds of people. In New Hampshire, masks are required at events where more than 100 people are gathered. At Trump’s Manchester rally last month, the majority of those in attendance were not wearing masks and the crowed audibly “booed” when told to put on masks.
