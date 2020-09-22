fb-pixel

Pence’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

By AAMER MADHANI The Associated Press,Updated September 22, 2020, 54 minutes ago
People inspected Vice President Mike Pence's airplane after it returned to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. The plane struck a bird upon takeoff causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.
People inspected Vice President Mike Pence's airplane after it returned to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. The plane struck a bird upon takeoff causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.