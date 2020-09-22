Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.”

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.