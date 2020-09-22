Candidates — and voters — should make climate a priority

Many thanks to Scot Lehigh for saying what should be obvious to all (“The climate crisis is a crucial campaign issue,” Opinion, Sept. 18). The threat to our planet from climate change is severe and imminent. As we see from the Western wildfires and worsening hurricanes, our very lives are at stake unless we take bold action to address the problem, and that’s not going to happen without leadership from the top. Joe Biden should be shouting this message from the rooftops at every opportunity. Anyone without their head in the sand is afraid of what might lie ahead, including many Trump supporters. The Democrats' best chance for winning these voters over is to bring this message home loud and clear.

Donna Southwell