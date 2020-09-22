‘Change in culture’ at the State Police has to come from the top

Re “State Police need a change in culture” (Editorial, Sept. 17): There is indeed a strong case for change in the State Police culture. But there has been a strong case for a long time now, and it isn’t happening, even with a lot of public scrutiny and changes in the State Police leadership. Perhaps they don’t know how. Changing longstanding beliefs, values, and norms of behavior of troopers and their leadership is not a matter of just changing the rules. More likely the problem is that there is a very strong internal resistance to change that no one has yet figured out how to overcome.

I’ve worked with a range of organizations in several different countries to change their work cultures. Some basic required actions are common. Change has to be led from the top by a person who visibly wants that change to happen and will see it through until it does. They have to fully understand what they are dealing with — in this case, the scope of the existing corruption, what led to this level of corruption, what sustains it, and what will oppose meaningful change. Only then can they develop a change program that will work, building on the positive aspects of the culture (there surely are some) and on the strength of the non-corrupt troopers and leaders. Will it happen? It’s hard to be optimistic.