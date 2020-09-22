Get cops out of schools

In addition to reforming education discipline at the federal level, local districts can advance this necessary work by removing police from schools (“The country needs school disciplinary reform,” Editorial, Sep. 16).
Rather than improving safety, research shows that school resource officers (SROs) lead to more expulsions and suspensions, and are associated with more arrests and referrals to law enforcement. As the editorial board notes, these exclusionary punishments disproportionately affect students of color, driving our country’s school-to-prison pipeline.
The presence of SROs, which is likelier in schools with predominantly Black or Hispanic students, can also make youth of color feel like they are always being policed. This counteracts the nurturing and welcoming environments that schools are supposed to create.
Here in Providence and across the country, young people have long advocated for school districts to end police contracts and invest in mental health resources such as counselors who can better support students.
Congress certainly has a responsibility to rethink school discipline, as do local officials. They can start by listening to young people most affected, who say that police-free schools are the first steps to achieving racial equity.
Chanda Womack
Executive Director
Nancy Xiong
Lead Organizer
Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education (ARISE)
Providence