Get cops out of schools

In addition to reforming education discipline at the federal level, local districts can advance this necessary work by removing police from schools (“The country needs school disciplinary reform,” Editorial, Sep. 16).

Rather than improving safety, research shows that school resource officers (SROs) lead to more expulsions and suspensions, and are associated with more arrests and referrals to law enforcement. As the editorial board notes, these exclusionary punishments disproportionately affect students of color, driving our country’s school-to-prison pipeline.

The presence of SROs, which is likelier in schools with predominantly Black or Hispanic students, can also make youth of color feel like they are always being policed. This counteracts the nurturing and welcoming environments that schools are supposed to create.