GOP hypocrisy in filling the Supreme Court

I’d have more respect for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP cohort if they would just acknowledge the hypocrisy at the core of their intent to confirm anyone Trump nominates to the Supreme Court. Having denied Barack Obama even a hearing for Merrick Garland, in virtually the same set of circumstances, the GOP is implicitly acknowledging they have abandoned even the pretense of ethical governing principles for the self-serving political expediency of the moment. Effectively, Trump’s GOP enablers are asserting, “We are doing this because we can — having the power means we have the right." There is no higher principle involved, despite the feeble attempts to conjure some context in which their intent can be seen as reasonable and fair. It is, however, consistent with the way in which Trump has operated throughout his political life: If he can get away with something without too much political cost, he will make the attempt. He doesn’t set his own boundaries. That’s up to others. The electorate has a chance to weigh in on the boundary issue on Nov. 3.

Jim Cain