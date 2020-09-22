A Pinocchio court strategy for today’s GOP

Bad news, everybody. Americans aren’t buying what we’re selling. An array of early polls shows they think that whoever wins the presidential election should fill the new Supreme Court vacancy.

No surprise there. After all, just four years ago, when a high-court seat opened much earlier in that election year, we were adamant the Senate shouldn’t confirm a new justice until the voters had weighed in by picking the next president.

So our task is to find a plausible way to explain why we are abandoning our no-confirmation-in-an-election-year standard now. And so far we haven’t. Now, Mitch McConnell is from horse country, and like Marty Robbins’s “Strawberry Roan,” the Senate majority leader can turn on a nickel and leave you some change. But he’s pulled up lame here. He’s gamely trying to draw a distinction between our current full-speed-ahead position and our delay and obstruction of four years ago by pretending there’s a longstanding Senate tradition of blocking high-court nominees in election years when one party holds the presidency but the other controls the Senate. In fact, that particular combination of circumstances has occurred so very rarely that the outcomes don’t amount to a pile of peanuts, let alone a time-honored precedent. Sooner or later, historians will start pointing that out. And when they do, the American people may just catch on to the specious nature of Mitch’s claim.

Let’s be honest: The lack of a credible reason for our sudden about-face has left our Senate Republicans offering laughable rationales.

Like poor Lindsey Graham, our Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman. Just a few years back, he pledged he’d hold true to the new McConnell rule about not confirming high-court nominees in an election year, if ever Trump tried to take advantage of such an opportunity.

But now he’s done a 180. Why? Because Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing changed the rules, he says. How, voters will want to know? After all, it’s not as though Kavanaugh was denied a seat on the court. So as much as we love this loyal soldier, Lindsey’s logic is lamentably lacking.

And Ted Cruz, who four years ago said there was historical precedent to support a long-term blockade of high-court nominees should Hillary Clinton be elected, now says it’s crucial to confirm a Trump justice before the election. Why? To avoid tie votes in case of an election crisis. Honestly, did Ted just fall on his head? The court is now 5-3, conservative to liberal, so ties aren’t likely. And as everyone knows, it’s our albatross — um, incumbent — who would probably cause such a crisis.

So things have gotten pretty bumpy, justification-wise. We need something that makes more sense.

We know some think we should embrace hypocrisy and make it our friend. Maybe even take our cue from Roger Stone and proudly declare that we’re Nixon’s henchmen, not Reagan’s heirs. Perhaps even adopt a slogan like, “You can’t spell power grab without the GOP!” But that’s the stuff of private toasts, not public slogans. Roger may have Nixon’s likeness emblazoned on his back, but most of you guys don’t want to get publicly tattooed as a latter-day Tricky Dick.

So we at CREEP have an idea from the Reagan era.

Let’s embrace astrology, as Ron and Nancy did, particularly when it came to scheduling things. We could argue that it’s OK to approve a Supreme Court nominee in an election year — as long as he or she is both nominated and confirmed in periods when Mars is in retrograde. That wasn’t the case back in 2016 when Obama put forward Merrick Garland. But luckily for us, Mars entered retrograde on Sept. 9 and will be there until Nov. 13! Such a period, astrologers tell us, is a good time to meditate, which is akin to debating which the Senate will do in confirming a new justice.

OK, OK, it’s pretty thin stuff. Still, it’s a heck of a lot better than the nonsense our poor senators are offering up now.

Oh, and don’t worry about our invoice. Koch Industries will pick it up.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh