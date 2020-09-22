Celtics rookie Romeo Langford out for season after wrist surgery

Langford tore the ligament during an Aug. 13 win over the Wizards in Orlando, but it was determined that he would be able to play through the injury. Then he strained a right abductor muscle just a minute after checking into the Celtics' loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the conference finals last Thursday.

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

Langford, the 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft, played in 32 games during the regular season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.6 minutes. But his season will be remembered more for what kept him off the court than what he did on it.

He played despite having a torn ligament in his right thumb during his lone season at Indiana, and surgery at the end of the year kept him from playing for Boston’s summer league team in August 2019. During this season, he also dealt with ankle, knee, and groin injuries.

