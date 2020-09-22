Commissioner Adam Silver says NBA could target a January start for next season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is hoping for a return to an 82-game schedule in front of fans, but believes next season likely would not begin until January at the earliest.

Appearing on CNN, Silver was asked by Bob Costas what his best guess would be for when the next season would start.

“We said a week ago that the earliest we would start would be Christmas of this year,” said Silver. "But the more I’m learning, even listening to Dr. Fauci this morning, I continue to believe that we’re going to be better off getting into January.