Eduardo Rodríguez still awaits doctors’ clearance on heart issue

Six days after Eduardo Rodríguez flew to Boston for an examination to determine the status of his myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said that there had not been a determination that the condition had been resolved.

Roenicke said he remained hopeful that a more definitive update on Rodríguez’s status could be offered this week. Until then, however, it remains unclear when the 27-year-old will be able to start a program in preparation for next season.

“They’re still evaluating that,” said Roenicke. “It may still be weeks away … I don’t think there’s anything that you can really say specifically that everything is a go. It’s not there yet.”