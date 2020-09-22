Eduardo Rodríguez still awaits doctors’ clearance on heart issue

Six days after Eduardo Rodríguez flew to Boston for an examination to determine the status of his myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said that there had not been a determination that the condition had been resolved.
Roenicke said he remained hopeful that a more definitive update on Rodríguez’s status could be offered this week. Until then, however, it remains unclear when the 27-year-old will be able to start a program in preparation for next season.
“They’re still evaluating that,” said Roenicke. “It may still be weeks away … I don’t think there’s anything that you can really say specifically that everything is a go. It’s not there yet.”
Despite the fact that the lefthander has yet to be given a clean bill of health, Roenicke said that the team’s expectation that Rodríguez will be ready for 2021 hasn’t altered.
“We plan on him having a good offseason, building back up, being ready to go next year,” said Roenicke. “Hopefully that’s still the case. I haven’t heard anything otherwise.”
Rodríguez finished sixth in American League Cy Young balloting in 2019 after going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He was slated to be the Red Sox' Opening Day starter, but he became infected with COVID-19. After being cleared to join the Sox in July, he experienced shortness of breath and fatigue, which led to a diagnosis of myocarditis. When the condition didn’t go away after a week, Rodríguez was shut down for the year and sent home to South Florida.
