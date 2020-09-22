Fenway Park expected to be approved as an early-voting site

Fenway Park is one of the sites in line to be certified as an early-voting center when the City of Boston Board of Election Commissioners meets Thursday.
If approved, as expected, the ballpark would be used for voting Oct. 17 and 18 only for Boston residents, according to the Election Commission.
The Red Sox made Fenway available several weeks ago, and city officials have since toured the park and found it suitable, given the need for larger and well-ventilated locations required during the pandemic.
The Red Sox are reserving comment until after the meeting.
Dodger Stadium and Nationals Park have already been approved as voting centers, along with NBA arenas in Atlanta, Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Washington.
Advertisement
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.