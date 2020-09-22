Fenway Park expected to be approved as an early-voting site

Fenway Park is one of the sites in line to be certified as an early-voting center when the City of Boston Board of Election Commissioners meets Thursday.

If approved, as expected, the ballpark would be used for voting Oct. 17 and 18 only for Boston residents, according to the Election Commission.

The Red Sox made Fenway available several weeks ago, and city officials have since toured the park and found it suitable, given the need for larger and well-ventilated locations required during the pandemic.