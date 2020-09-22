Film study: Cam Newton can thrive as a pocket passer, too

Newton proved against Seattle that he’s more than just a running quarterback. He proved that he’s healthy from a shoulder injury from two years ago, and that he can sling it from the pocket.

The Patriots may have lost to the Seahawks, 35-30, but Newton still made a big statement, particularly as a passer. Playing with essentially the same thin deck of weapons that Tom Brady struggled with last year, Newton lit up the Seahawks for 397 passing yards and led a dramatic comeback that came up 1 yard short.

The Patriots' first game of the season was a welcome party for Cam Newton’s feet. Their second game, Sunday night in Seattle, was a showcase for Newton’s arm.

“Cam made a lot of great throws the other night, and certainly helped us have a chance at the end,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said.

Newton isn’t perfect, of course. Occasionally his mechanics slip and his passes can sail off target, such as on the interception by Quinton Dunbar along the sideline. Occasionally, Newton is a tad late on seeing a receiver break open and delivering the football.

But those are mere quibbles. Considering Newton hadn’t played much football in the previous 18 months, and has been practicing with the Patriots for only a month and a half, his performance so far is inspiring.

In watching the All-22 film of the Seahawks game, I identified five areas in which Newton impressed as a passer:

1. He can throw from the pocket without play-action.

Newton’s Week 1 performance against Miami was impressive, as he completed 15 of 19 passes. But the Patriots jumped out to an early lead, ran the ball 42 times, and used play-action on 11 of 21 passing plays, which left some wondering (myself included) whether Newton could be effective throwing from the pocket without play-action or scramble plays.

He certainly answered that call Sunday night. Of Newton’s 397 passing yards, 312 came after halftime, with the Patriots trailing almost the entire way. And while play-action was still heavily involved in the game plan, 26 of Newton’s 46 passing plays were on straight dropbacks without play-action (25 came out of the shotgun).

On his straight dropbacks, Newton was a respectable 16 of 24 for 244 yards, an interception, a sack, 25 rushing yards, and 15 first downs. Out of play-action, Newton was 14 of 20 for 154 yards, a touchdown, and eight first downs.

Some of Newton’s biggest passing plays came on regular dropbacks: a 49-yarder to Julian Edelman, in which Newton bought time in the pocket and waited for Edelman to make a double move; a 16-yarder to Edelman on third and 10 in which Newton made an accurate throw on the run while taking a big hit from Bruce Irvin; a 7-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers on third and 6 in which Newton read the coverage, found the right matchup, and delivered a perfect throw; and a gorgeous 33-yarder to Edelman, in which he looked right, moved the safety right, then fired back left to Edelman.

The one throw Newton probably wishes he had back was his second-to-last of the night, which should have been a winning touchdown. He had Edelman streaking open down the right seam in the end zone, and he threw a little too high and hot for Edelman to hang on.

But Newton proved that he can deal from the pocket without play-action. And he’s not just checking down, either. Through two games, Newton is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, sixth-best in the NFL (last year Brady was 27th at 6.6).

2. He keeps his eyes downfield and knows when to pass and when to run.

Quarterbacks who aren’t comfortable in the pocket usually look to scramble at the first sign of trouble. But Newton seems to have a good feel for when to take off and when to extend a play behind the line of scrimmage.

On third and 10 early in the fourth quarter, he escaped a pass rush, scanned the field, saw Damiere Byrd open down the left sideline, reset his feet, and fired a bullet for 20 yards and a first down. The 49-yarder to Edelman came on a schoolyard play in which Newton easily could have run from the pocket. And later in the fourth, Newton again showed patience, waiting for Byrd to come back across the field and firing to him 16 yards for the first down.

But Newton wasn’t afraid to use his feet, either. In the fourth quarter, when the Seahawks dropped seven into coverage, including four deep, Newton gladly took the free space and romped 13 yards for a first down. Later, Newton scrambled 12 yards on second and 12.

Teams are going to have to start using a spy on Newton, which could open up more options in the passing game.

3. He goes through his progressions well.

There were at least two times Sunday night when Newton did a great job of scanning the field, going through his progressions, and finding a secondary receiver. Early in the game on third and 2, Newton’s primary receiver (Edelman) was covered, and Newton did a good job avoiding the blitz, scanning from left to right, and finding Rex Burkhead as a safety valve in the flat, with Burkhead scooting 19 yards.

And on the first play of the final drive, Newton wanted to throw a swing pass to Edelman on the left, but the play was covered, and Newton eventually found N’Keal Harry on the right side for 13 yards.

4. He shows impressive accuracy and touch.

He’s not just a big guy with a big arm. On a 26-yard pass to Edelman in the third quarter, Newton floated a perfect pass down the right hash that fell just over the outstretched arm of Jamal Adams and into a sliding Edelman’s arms. Newton also showed great accuracy and timing on several sideline passes to Byrd, recognizing press- or off-coverage and putting the ball where it needed to be, away from the defender.

Newton made a great read and accurate throw on a 7-yard pass to Meyers to move the chains. And his 33-yarder to Edelman and a 17-yarder to Harry down the middle were perfect throws in stride.

Newton’s accuracy can falter when his mechanics get sloppy, such as on the interception on the sideline or the high throw to Edelman at the end of the game. But the mistakes don’t happen often, and Newton’s touch and accuracy are promising.

5. He doesn’t seem to get fazed by the blitz.

The Seahawks blitzed Newton a ton, as his 19 pass attempts against the blitz were the second-most by any quarterback in Week 2 (Denver’s Jeff Driskel had 21). Newton’s interception came against a five-man blitz, and his 63.7 passer rating is nothing to crow about.

But Newton didn’t get rattled against the blitz, either. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 121 yards and one sack, and made a handful of big throws while under pressure, such as a third-and-10 strike to Edelman for 16 yards.

Newton stood tall in the face of the pass rush, and didn’t take off running at the first hint of trouble. It bodes well, as he is only going to get more comfortable in the Patriots offense.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin