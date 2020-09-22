In final phase of schedule, Revolution will play nine games beginning Oct. 3

Major League Soccer released the final phase of its regular-season schedule Tuesday, and it includes nine more games for the Revolution.
The final phase begins Oct. 3 for the Revolution with a game against Nashville at Gillette Stadium and will end with a game at Philadelphia Nov. 8. Before that, the Revolution have two more games left in the current phase — against Montreal Wednesday and at D.C. United Sunday.
In their final nine-game phase, the Revolution play four times at home and five times on the road.
All games will be televised on NBC Sports Boston and broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Here is the full list of added games:
Saturday, Oct. 3, vs. Nashville FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11, at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18, vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8, at Philadelphia Union, 3:30 p.m.