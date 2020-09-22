In final phase of schedule, Revolution will play nine games beginning Oct. 3

Major League Soccer released the final phase of its regular-season schedule Tuesday, and it includes nine more games for the Revolution.

The final phase begins Oct. 3 for the Revolution with a game against Nashville at Gillette Stadium and will end with a game at Philadelphia Nov. 8. Before that, the Revolution have two more games left in the current phase — against Montreal Wednesday and at D.C. United Sunday.

In their final nine-game phase, the Revolution play four times at home and five times on the road.