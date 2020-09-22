Game 55: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will open their final series at Fenway Park when they host the Baltimore Orioles tonight. Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Red Sox.

Pitching: LHP Keegan Akin (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

RED SOX (20-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-0, 15.88 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Pivetta: Holaday 1-3, Iglesias 0-2, Ruiz 0-3, Severino 0-2, Sisco 1-5, Valaika 2-2

Red Sox vs. Akin: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Christian Vazquez is batting .309 in 25 games beginning Aug. 16 (29-for-94, 14 walks, 7 extra base hits, 5 RBI), including .349 in his last 11 games (15-for-43).

Notes: Pivetta is facing the Orioles for the third time in his career (2-0, 2.63 ERA in two previous outings). ... Bobby Dalbec has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .326 during that stretch (14-for-43, four walk, hit by pitch). ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games and in 26 of his last 31. He is batting .306 (34-for-111) with 13 extra base hits in his last 31 games. ... Rafael Devers has 186 extra base hits through 385 career games. The only Sox with more extra base hits through 400 career games are Ted Williams and Nomar Garciaparra (both 219). ... Since moving to the rotation last month, Akin has a 2.35 ERA in 15 ⅓ innings, striking out 24.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney