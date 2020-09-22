It was easy for BC coach Jeff Hafley to go hard on the Eagles after first victory

“When you win a game, that’s the best time to coach them the hardest,” Hafley said. “Because they should be locked in and they should take it personal.”

There were plenty of highlights when the Eagles reviewed the film, but there was also more than enough to clean up as they look ahead to their first home game of the year Saturday against Texas State.

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley saw an opportunity after the Eagles' season opener at Duke to use the 26-6 victory as a springboard to continue improvement rather than a kickstand to rest on their laurels.

With that in mind, Hafley dialed up the intensity Tuesday when they hit the practice field.

Advertisement

“We were hard on them,” Hafley said. “I was very honest with them this morning. I told them that we have to play better and I showed them examples of how we have to play better and when we have to play better.

"At the end of the day, we have to win and however you win, you win. But when you sit back and you watch the tape and you’re really honest with yourself, you’ve got to look at the little things and sometimes that’s more important than the result. The process. So yeah, we won and everyone feels great, but let’s take a hard self look.”

The process of just getting back on the field after the pandemic put college sports on hold felt like an accomplishment in itself. But there was some normalcy in snapping back into the grind of a game week right after a win.

“It’s starting to feel more like normal,” defensive lineman Marcus Valdez said. “We were all saying in the locker room after that first game, it felt like two years since we last played even though it was the same time as every other year.

Advertisement

"It was bittersweet because all the sacrifice we put in, it’s obviously more sacrifice than any other year having to not go out, stay in within the team to keep everyone healthy. So making that sacrifice, getting to the game, and just winning was insane, it was a crazy feeling. It felt great to play and now everything feels normal again just like any other year. Get back into the routines.”

For Hafley, it was important to remind his team that there was still nothing normal about this season.

“We have so much work to do to get better,” Hafley said. “We didn’t have a spring ball, we didn’t have a full-length training camp. We have to get better and we have to get better fast.”

The Eagles' defense held an ACC opponent under 10 points on the road for the just the third time since joining the conference in 2005, and quarterback Phil Jurkovec became the first BC quarterback since Matt Ryan in 2007 to throw for 300 yards, multiple touchdowns, and connect on 70 percent of his passes. Still, Hafley pointed to the plays the Eagles left on the field, as well as the ones they made.

He didn’t leave himself out of the equation, calling out his own mistakes to the team.

“This isn’t coach talk so we get ready to play another game, this is real. We’re playing a good football team that could very well be undefeated and is very explosive,'' he said of Texas State (1-2). "So I was hard on them just like I’m going to be win or lose. I’m not going to change who I am, I’m going to be very consistent. I’m going to tell them the truth and we’re going to come out and work.”

Advertisement

One for the scrapbook

Hafley said he had plenty of congratulatory texts after his first win as a head coach.

“There was a lot and truthfully I probably haven’t gotten back to all them yet,” he said.

The messages came from family, friends, former colleagues, and players. He said he planned on responding to each of them, even if it meant working through the night to do it. But some of the well wishes would get higher priority.

“I joke with the team, I said I got back to the people that wished me good luck the night before the game and there weren’t many of them,” he said. “There were a lot more people that texted me after the game. Those that wished me good luck, those are the ones that I returned the quickest.”

White shelved by injury

Kobay White, the Eagles' top returning receiver, will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury, Hafley said.

White, who led the Eagles with 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns a year ago, was listed as unavailable prior to the Duke game after the Eagles learned of his injury earlier in the week.

Gill’s in the mix

When Jaelen Gill transferred from Ohio State over the summer, the door was left open for the converted receiver to possibly return to his natural position at running back.

Advertisement

He opened the season in the F position and Hafley said he wanted to make sure Gill had a firm grasp of his assignment there before adding more to his plate.

“Eventually you’ll see him be used use in a lot of ways,” Hafley said. “I just think with a limited practice time and the limited reps that he’s had, he needs to master one thing before we can really move him around. I don’t want to move him here and there and there and just have his mind kind of explode and be unsure of what he’s doing. So we’re just trying to get him in a groove.”

Gill’s one catch went for minus-3 yards. He had a 7-yard touchdown pass called back due to a personal-foul penalty.

“I thought he played well,” Hafley said. “I know the production didn’t show it, but he would’ve had that one touchdown if he didn’t have the penalty toward the end of the game there. But we do, we need to get him involved.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.