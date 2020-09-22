Jon Gruden, Sean Payton latest NFL coaches fined for not wearing face coverings on sideline

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said the teams were also fined $250,000 for the infractions. The league already handed out similar punishments to Denver’s Vic Fangio , San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan , and Seattle’s Pete Carroll , the person said.

A person with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline on Monday night.

Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline.

Gruden apologized after the game for failing to wear his mask and also acknowledged for the first time that he had the coronavirus during the offseason.

“I don’t want to get into it, really,” he said Tuesday. “It wasn’t pleasant. It was reported that I made up that I had the virus and it really ticked me off, because I would never do something like that. But it’s a very serious matter, and obviously I’m sensitive about it. It was a tough deal, that’s for sure, just like everybody else that’s had it.”

Payton also had the coronavirus this offseason.

The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.

League rules require coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.

Broncos add Bortles

The Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation told the AP.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t announced the signing, said the seventh-year veteran is going through the COVID-19 protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, won’t be able to join the team until the weekend.

Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Jeff Driskel’s backup Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host the Buccaneers.

Driskel took over last weekend when starter Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder on a sack in Pittsburgh. Lock is expected to miss 3-5 weeks with a bruised rotator cuff.

Scherff (knee) on IR

Washington right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve after hurting his right knee.

Scherff, Washington’s top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season.

He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at Arizona.

While blocking on a play late in the first half, Washington right tackle Morgan Moses inadvertently pushed Arizona defensive end Angelo Blackson onto Scherff’s right leg.

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Scherff would “miss a couple of weeks or something like that.”

LA stadium a voting site

One of the NFL’s two new stadium sites will serve as a voting center as the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are making SoFi Stadium a venue for election support.

The NFL also announced Tuesday on Voter Registration Day it is joining with two groups to recruit workers for polling places and to get out the vote.

The Rams and Chargers increase to 14 the number of NFL franchises allowing their sites to be used for the upcoming election. A voting center outside their stadium will open Oct. 30.

“With 41 days until the election — and the voting period officially starting in some states — we encourage everyone in the NFL family, including fans, to register if they are eligible to do so,” said Kenneth Edmonds, NFL vice president of government affairs. “The clubs who have made their facilities available to host polling activities help to make it even easier for fans to participate in our democratic process and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.”