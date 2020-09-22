Nick Pivetta gets impressive victory in Red Sox debut

In his Red Sox debut, the big righthander allowed one run in five innings while striking out eight. Pivetta featured a particularly impressive slider (seven swings and misses, tied for second most in his career) while also working for much of the game to the top and bottom edges of the strike zone with his four-seam fastball, showing glimpses of the tantalizing upside into which the Sox hope to tap.

On one hand, there is the effort to identify hope through a strong finish. In Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over the Orioles, starter Nick Pivetta — acquired from the Phillies last month — added to a recent display of what life might look like for the Red Sox if they featured a credible big league rotation.

What is the best way to salvage the conclusion of a forgettable season? As their 2020 campaign winds down, the Red Sox are exploring two different possibilities.

Pivetta continued a strong recent run by Sox starters. In their last 16 contests, the Sox rotation has a 3.15 ERA while holding opponents to a .224 average; over their last five contests, the rotation — on the strength of impressive work from Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Nate Eovaldi, and Martín Pérez — has a 1.04 ERA with a .128 opponent batting average.

At the very least, the performances by Pivetta and Houck suggest that the Sox should be in a better position in terms of rotation depth than they were en route to a horrendous 6-18 start. The Sox have plenty of roster work to do this winter if they want to be competitive in 2021, but there have been signs that some of that has begun before the end of the 2020 campaign.

Of course, those signs of promise also represent a sort of road not taken in the effort to salvage something from 2020. The Sox are 9-7 — their best stretch of the season — over this recent stretch of solid rotation work, at a time when their postseason hopes are long gone. But those wins come at a potential long-term cost.

Because the season is just 60 games, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has the right to decide how the 2021 draft order is determined — chiefly, whether it would be set based solely on the reverse order of teams' records in 2020, or if it might incorporate 2019 performance as well.

A final decision about how the draft order has yet to be made. Yet multiple major league sources on Tuesday affirmed an ESPN report that — while no official word has come —

there’s a growing expectation that the draft will indeed be ordered based solely on teams' performances in 2020, something that would propel the Sox from somewhere around the No. 10 pick (if 2019 counted) to one of the top handful of selections.

For much of the summer, the Sox were positioned to claim the second-worst record in the game — and with it, the second pick in the draft. With their win, the Sox (temporarily, at least, pending the outcome of Arizona’s game on Tuesday) slipped behind the Diamondbacks for what would likely be the fourth spot in the 2021 draft. If they sweep the Orioles during this final three-game series, they’d drop behind Baltimore in the projected 2021 draft order — assuming that the selection process is set by 2020 records — and in theory could fall behind as many as a handful of additional clubs in the final week of the season.

If the best path forward is a run of solid play down the stretch, the Red Sox are on it. If the team’s best long-term outlook will be achieved by acquiring young talent, the team is veering from it. It’s all a very 2020 phenomenon, in which even silver linings appear mostly gray.

Some takeaways:

▪ For a night, Bobby Dalbec eschewed the all-or-nothing approach that has characterized his big league debut.

With runners in scoring position in each of his first two plate appearances, Dalbec lined a double down the left-field line and grounded a single up the middle. In the past, Dalbec has talked about employing a distinct situational approach with runners on base when he has opportunities to drive in baserunners.

To date, he hadn’t achieved that in the big leagues, making Tuesday’s performance noteworthy. Dalbec entered Tuesday with the highest strikeout rate ever (48 percent) through the first 17 games of his career. Yet it’s worth noting that he’s struggled with his strikeout rate at times in the minors, and typically made adjustments to cut down the frequency with which he whiffs.

One talent evaluator recently suggested that if Dalbec — a cerebral, self-aware hitter — can do the same in the big leagues, he has the upside of someone who might have relatively low averages (.250-ish?) but could slug his way to 35-plus homers and a .950 OPS.

▪ Darwinzon Hernandez had a dominant seventh inning, striking out two batters while showing mid-90s velocity. His absence for much of this year contributed to the overall dearth of talent on the Red Sox pitching staff.

The reminder he offered on Tuesday gave the sense that, in tandem with others such as Pivetta and Houck, the Sox have the potential for a far deeper staff than they showed for most of this year.

▪ Rafael Devers had a game worth forgetting. He matched a career-high with four strikeouts (a mark that had been set earlier this season against the Orioles on July 25) while swinging-and-missing a career-high nine times, eight of those coming on fastballs. (He finally made contact in his fifth at-bat, and likely regretted doing so, grounding into a double play.)

Devers probably will never be a disciplined hitter, but the degree of his aggressiveness makes a huge difference in his production. When he swings at pitches near the strike zone, he’s typically among the most formidable sluggers in the game. When he swings with no regard for whether pitches remain in the same zip code as the strike zone, he represents an easy mark for opposing staffs.

▪ Michael Chavis remains a work-in-progress in left field. In his seventh career start at the position, he misread a pair of liners, turning two catchable balls into a pair of doubles and a run in the sixth inning.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.