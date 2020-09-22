Nick Pivetta’s arrival adds more upside at end of Red Sox' down season

That seemed a bit unwarranted for a 27-year-old righthander who arrived with a 19-30 record and 5.50 earned run average in 92 games, along with a propensity for giving up home runs and being stubborn.

The Red Sox acquired Nick Pivetta from the Phillies on Aug. 21 but kept him in Pawtucket for a month to deny him major league service time and ensure he would not become a free agent until after the 2024 season.

Nick Pivetta was pumped by ending his night by getting out of the fifth inning with a 6-4-3 double play, which preserved the Red Sox' 4-1 lead and put him in line for the win.

Pivetta was in Philadelphia’s rotation from 2017-18, fell into the bullpen last season and this year allowed 10 runs on 10 hits over 5⅔ innings before he was traded.

Advertisement

It’s not difficult to read that trend. That’s a pitcher you want to hold on to for as long as you can?

Based on Pivetta’s debut with the Red Sox on Thursday night, he just may be.

Pivetta allowed one run on four hits over five innings and struck out eight with three walks in his first major league start in 14 months.

“ ‘“Really nice. We’ve been looking forward to seeing him pitch and really enjoyed watching what he did. ... Great start for him with us.”’ Ron Roenicke on Pivetta

The granular details were ever better. Pivetta produced 14 swings and misses out of his 96 pitches and was aggressive with his slider as a complement to his four-seam fastball. He threw strikes with his curveball, and changeup, too.

“Really nice. We’ve been looking forward to seeing him pitch and really enjoyed watching what he did,” Sox manager Ron Roenicke said after an 8-3 victory. “Great start for him with us.”

There are caveats aplenty here. The Orioles arrived at Fenway having lost 10 of their prior 13 games and, like the Red Sox, are a team riding out this strange season as best they can. They were officially eliminated with the loss.

As is the case with Red Sox rookie Tanner Houck, it would be unwise to take a handful of innings late in the season and project that into a rotation spot in April.

Advertisement

Nick Pivetta delivers in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

But the more legitimate candidates the Red Sox can gather up — as opposed to the parade of no-hopers they’ve been running out there much of this season — the closer they’ll be to actually finding some help.

“You look forward to seeing some new guys come and when you see them start this way, you’re looking at next year and what can happen and the possibilities,” Roenicke said.

“The more arms you have it’s vital to have depth in your starting staff. It’s really important for the future.”

Pivetta walked two in the first inning and allowed a two-out RBI single by DJ Stewart before striking out Pedro Severino flailing at a slider. It was the first of four consecutive strikeouts.

“Just relax and have some fun out there,” Pivetta said. “Go out and compete.”

As the game went on, Pivetta got into a rhythm and you saw why the Red Sox wanted him in the trade.

Nick Pivetta pauses after a visit to the mound by catcher Christian Vazquez in the first inning Tuesday night. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

“After [the first inning] he was dominant with everything, all his pitches,” said catcher Christian Vazquez, who must have trouble remembering the names of all the pitchers he has handled. Pivetta is the 14th pitcher the Sox have used this season who was new to the organization.

Pivetta wore down in the fifth inning as his pitch count climbed, but got Ryan Mountcastle to ground into a double play to end the inning.

The Sox followed with six relievers in their latest interminably long game and Pivetta had the victory.

Advertisement

“To be able to go out there and put five pretty good innings out there, I was very elated,” he said.

If nothing else, Tuesday verified how wise the Sox were to send Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman to Philadelphia for Pivetta and 24-year-old righthander Connor Seabold, a prospect several scouts have said they were surprised was included in the deal.

Hembree allowed 13 earned runs over 9⅓ innings before the Phillies put him on the injured list. Poor Workman has been a disaster, too. He allowed a walkoff home by Washington’s Yadiel Hernandez in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Workman is 1-4 with three blown saves in 14 games for the Phillies and allowed 10 earned runs on a stunning 23 hits and nine walks in 13 innings.

Pivetta is scheduled to start the season finale Sunday in Atlanta. It’ll be another chance to give the Red Sox something to think about.

“I’m getting two opportunities to showcase myself and do the best I possibly can,” he said. “I’m looking forward to every opportunity I have.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.