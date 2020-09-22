Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game Saturday postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine. The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the game would be rescheduled. Both teams are off Oct. 3. Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week. The school is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.” The game is the 18th involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third Atlantic Coast Conference game (North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech were rescheduled).

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others. After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa was “shocked and devastated” by the reports, the lawsuit states. The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. “This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss,” Vanessa Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement. “The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant’s requests for information saying it was ‘unable to assist’ with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so. It’s now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are.” The victims died when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, during cloudy weather. They were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant’s sports facility in Thousand Oaks. The National Transportation Safety Board has not concluded what caused the crash on the outskirts of Los Angeles County but said there was no sign of mechanical failure in the Sikorsky S-76. helicopter.

Soccer

Premier League warns of devastating impact of British restrictions

Even the world’s richest soccer league is worried that it can’t function as normal much longer without fans in the stands. After the British government imposed new pandemic restrictions Tuesday, the English Premier League warned of the “devastating” financial impact it could have on clubs as supporters faced being locked out of games for another six months. Sports — including football, rugby and horse racing — have asked the government for financial assistance after Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in England from Oct. 1 because of a spike in coronavirus cases. “Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them,” the Premier League said in a statement. “Last season, Premier League clubs suffered [$897 million] in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than [$128 million] per month. This is starting to have a devastating impact on clubs and their communities.”

US men’s soccer team won’t play in Oct.

The United States men’s soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020, its fewest since 1987. The US Soccer Federation s is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu, last year’s US Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020. The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season to focus on health and training …

Miscellany

Belmont Stakes winner won’t run in Preakness

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, said the horse “is not ready.” … Mike Davis will retire as CEO at the end of 2021, ending a 32-year career with the USGA that began with him overseeing ticket sales and transportation. He became the seventh executive director in 2011 and the USGA’s first CEO after an organizational shakeup in 2016.