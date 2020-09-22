NWHL’s Boston Pride gets banner treatment at Logan Airport

The Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League took their spot among the city’s championship teams on Tuesday with a banner unveiling in Terminal C at Logan International Airport.
Two banners — one commemorating their Isobel Cup championship in 2016 and another one marking their regular season title in 2019-20 — were formally unveiled in conjunction with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport).
“It’s a special honor to have a championship banner hanging at Logan airport," said team captain Kaleigh Fratkin. "Being a part of this community of elite professional sports is pretty surreal. Hopefully, these are the first of many Boston Pride banners that will call Logan Airport home.”
“Our team is honored to have our banner next to some of the greatest teams in sports history," said coach Paul Mara. "Displaying our banner gives the Boston Pride proper recognition as an established professional team in such an amazing sports city — to be acknowledged amongst this elite field is a great distinction.”
The Pride banners are the 40th and 41st banners to hang in the Celebration of Championship Exhibit inside Logan’s Terminal C, joining those won by the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox. The exhibit was unveiled in 2013.
