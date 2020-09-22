NWHL’s Boston Pride gets banner treatment at Logan Airport

The Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League took their spot among the city’s championship teams on Tuesday with a banner unveiling in Terminal C at Logan International Airport.

Two banners — one commemorating their Isobel Cup championship in 2016 and another one marking their regular season title in 2019-20 — were formally unveiled in conjunction with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport).

“It’s a special honor to have a championship banner hanging at Logan airport," said team captain Kaleigh Fratkin. "Being a part of this community of elite professional sports is pretty surreal. Hopefully, these are the first of many Boston Pride banners that will call Logan Airport home.”